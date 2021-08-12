Liam Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Taika Waititi & more wish Thor star Chris Hemsworth a happy 38th birthday

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth just turned 38! Taking to Instagram, several fans, friends and family members wished the Aussie actor on the special day. First ones to wish the star were his 2 brothers, Liam and Luke.

Luke, 40, posted a picture of himself with Liam and wrote “Happy birthday brother @chrishemsworth !! Love you mate will remember this trip the Kimberly region for ever. So many memories together.” Funny thing was that Chris was nowhere to be seen in the photograph! Liam Hemsworth, 31, pulled a similar prank when he wrote, “Happy birthday @chrishemsworth,” and posted a picture without birthday boy Chris!

Thor director and actor Taika Waititi also wished the star and shared a picture of his trademark long blonde wig from the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder. Alongside the picture, Taika wrote: “It takes 13 hours to make this hairline perfect for the silver screen and you take it like the true champ you are. Happy Birthday bro.”

Meanwhile, Chris' wife Elsa Pataky also wished her husband via Instagram and wrote “Happy birthday to my favourite husband ever. You mean the world to me. For many more years of laughs and happiness,” along with a series of photos of them together.

On the work front, Chris wrapped up the shooting schedule for Thor: Love and Thunder in May. Taking to IG, Chris shared the news with a black and white BTS photo which was clicked on the sets of Thor 4 featuring Hemsworth and Taika Waititi. Showing off his ripped physique in a white muscle tee, jeans and Thor's luscious locks, the 37-year-old actor added an ironic spin to "National Don't Flex Day."

