Liam Hemsworth is enjoying life post finalising divorce with Miley Cyrus; HERE'S PROOF

Liam Hemsworth is all buckled up for the Christmas celebrations with the Hemsworth clan as he recently finalised his divorce with Miley Cyrus. The 29-year-old actor posted a happy picture of himself on Instagram showing that he has moved on for good.

When Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus reunited after years of 'will they, won't they,' many believed that the lovebirds would be endgame, this time around. It was on December 23, 2018, when Liam and Miley said their I Do's in front of close friends and family only and made us believe in young love. However, towards the end of August, it was announced that the two were separating, which shocked all their fans! Both simultaneously moved on with several partners and hearts broke all over the world.

Recently, it was revealed that the ex-couple is not legally single as they finalised their divorce, a day after what would have been their first year wedding anniversary. However, it seems as the two have genuinely moved on from their first love, at least in the case of Hemsworth, who is embracing his Christmas spirit. The 29-year-old actor shared a happy photo of himself on Instagram dressed in a sleeveless grey tee, which showed of his ridiculously cut biceps and paired it with navy blue shorts with a bag slinging on his shoulders. One could not miss the monochromatic hat and black sunglasses along with a beer bottle as the Isn't It Romantic star was all geared up for Christmas, with the Hemsworth clan in Australia.

Check out his photo below:

Liam wrote, "Locked and loaded. Bring on the festivities!"

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky shared photos as well where we can see Liam having a good time over the dinner table. Check it out:

Merry Christmas from the Hemsworths, indeed!

