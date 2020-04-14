Liam Hemsworth had a health scare 3 months after marrying Miley Cyrus; Recalls 'one of the most painful weeks'

Liam Hemsworth has opened up about his life after his divorce with Miley Cyrus, the wildfire that burnt his and Miley's house and surgery that changed his lifestyle.

Liam Hemsworth was forced to rethink his lifestyle after he underwent surgery in February 2019. The actor, who had a rough few months courtesy the wildfire that burnt his and Miley Cyrus' Malibu home and his split with Miley, has now revealed he had a major health setback last February when he was diagnosed with kidney stones. The actor was promoting his movie Isn't It Romantic at the time. Featuring in the May issue of Men's Health, the actor opened up "one of the most painful weeks".

"I was vegan for almost four years, and then February of last year I was feeling lethargic. [In] February of last year I was feeling lethargic. Then I got a kidney stone. It was one of the most painful weeks of my life. I was doing press for Isn’t It Romantic. But I had to go to the hospital and get surgery," he recalled. The Hunger Games star assured that "it’s all good now, thankfully."

The Last Song star revealed he changed his eating habits immediately. "My particular kidney stone was a calcium-oxalate kidney stone. It forms from having too much oxalate in your diet. Oxalates are really high in a lot of vegetables, specifically spinach, almonds, beetroot, potatoes," Liam explained. "Every morning, I was having five handfuls of spinach and then almond milk, almond butter, and also some vegan protein in a smoothie. And that was what I considered super healthy. So I had to completely rethink what I was putting in my body," he confessed.

While he's keeping a check on his health, the Aussie hunk also reflected upon "rebuilding" his life, especially after his split with Miley. "Honestly, the past six months... I’d say exercise and fitness is a big thing for me to just feel balanced and levelheaded," he confessed. Liam added he had begun appreciating little things in life. "It’s something I always try to remind myself to do, especially in times that maybe things aren’t going the way I planned or the way I wanted things to go. Appreciating what I do have and searching for things that make me happy and things that make me a better person," he added.

The actor also sheds light on the impact of the bushfire had on his life. The actor's home burnt into ashes back in 2018. Soon after things settled, he tied the knot with Miley. "My brother Luke called and said, “Get ready, they’re going to issue an evacuation.” The whole time that I was packing up these animals, I had moments where I’m like, “It’s not going to get this far; this is a waste of time, and my house isn’t going to burn down.” And of course, it did burn down, and it was a shitty thing to live through," he recalled.

At the time, Liam shared pictures of their lovenest torn down by the fire. The heartbreaking photo of the "love" sign burnt down went viral on social media. Although the house burnt down, Liam was happy he got all his animals out of the house. "Pretty much everything that I had in my house that burned down is replaceable to a point. There’s a select few things that hold a little bit more sentiment that I’ll never get back," he said.

"I also acknowledge that a lot of people didn’t have insurance, and they don’t have anything else to fall back on. I have insurance and it’s a frustrating process, but I’ll get taken care of, so I’m thankful. Life is the most important thing, and hopefully your animals and the people that you’re with got out safely. I’m more conscious these days of how short life is and how things can change so quickly," he added.

Off-late, Liam has been in the news for his relationship with his model girlfriend. Chris Hemsworth's handsome brother has been dating Gabriella Brooks for a few months now. The couple has been spotted together on several occasions. The paparazzi have also captured the couple out for lunches and dinners with Liam's parents and friends. Liam hasn't opened up about his girlfriend yet.

It is believed that Liam and Gabriella are self-isolating at Liam's home in Phillip Island. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

