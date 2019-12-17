Liam Hemsworth introduces Aussie model Gabriella Brooks to his parents and fuels romance rumours

Liam Hemsworth is fueling romance rumours with Aussie model Gabriella Brooks after introducing her to his parents. Read on for more details.

Things might be getting serious between Liam Hemsworth and his rumoured girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. The actor, who split from wife Miley Cyrus earlier this year, is sparking fresh new romance rumours after a very personal outing with the Australian model. Hemsworth was photographed introducing Brooks to his parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, on December 13 in Australia. Brooks (21) was spotted greeting and hugging the Hollywood actor's mother before joining the family for lunch.

The photos of the two enjoying some quality time together emerged about two months after Hemsworth (29) was linked with Dynasty actress Maddison Brown (22) post the two were spotted together in New York, enjoying a day date, E Online reported. Later the same month, pictures of the two kissing while stepping out of a night club went viral. However, the two have not been spotted together since their NYC PDA session. Brooks, on the other hand, was previously linked to musician Matt Healy. Back in May, The 1975 artist posted a birthday tribute for the model, sharing a photo of them in an embrace. “Happy Birthday Darling,” the caption read. However, Brooks has not made any more appearances on his Instagram feed for quite some time now.

The actor’s outing comes about four months after his split from Cyrus. After a long on-and-off relationship, the two decided to take the next big step in their relationship and got married in December 2018. While the fans were hoping that the couple was back for good, the marriage did not last for long and they announced their separation after just eight months. The former couple will soon finalise their divorce.

Read More