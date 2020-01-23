Liam Hemsworth looks 'bloody' good in his FIRST LOOK for upcoming series Most Dangerous Game

Starring alongside Christoph Waltz, Liam and Christoph will be coming together for an action-thriller titled Most Dangerous Game.

Actor Liam Hemsworth is slowly and steadily moving on from the tragic year that 2019 was. For starters, the Aussie actor seems to have found love as he was recently spotted kissing model Gabriella Brooks on a beach in Australia. On the work front, too, Liam is getting back his mojo as was perfectly clear in his first look for an upcoming series. Starring alongside Christoph Waltz, the actors will be coming together for an action-thriller.

Helmed by Quibi, Liam and Christoph's action-thriller's first look and title were released today. The official title is Most Dangerous Game and the first posters were quite intense. While Christoph can be seen gazing into the distance, Liam's face is covered with spots of blood and his deep blue eyes definitely do all the talking.

According to a report in Deadline, the series will have Liam playing the role of Dodge Maynard who goes to great lengths to take care of his pregnant wife. He goes on to accept an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he’s not the hunter but the prey.

Check out Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz's first look from Most Dangerous Game below:

The series will be directed by famed 'Mad Men' director Phil Abraham, whereas CBS TV Studios will produce the show. The Most Dangerous Game cast also includes Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke and Natasha Bordizzo.

