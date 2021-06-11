Liam Hemsworth makes his relationship with Gabriella Brooks Instagram official

Liam Hemsworth recently shared pictures from his first public outing with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, which marked their first public engagement and the duo’s Instagram official.

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth recently attended his first public outing with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks! The duo, who first sparked romance rumours in December 2019, attended the star-studded Gold Dinner 2021 in Australia yesterday. The event, which supports the Sydney Children's Hospital, was also attended by Liam's brother Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon's wife Lucciana Barroso.

"Fantastic night raising much needed funds and awareness for one of the most important and challenging issues, children's mental health," Liam wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @itsmondotcom for hosting the evening and all you do for the Sydney children's hospital @sydney_kids #golddinner." Alongside his message, the Hunger Games alum shared two photos from the event, including a group shot and a selfie featuring his model girlfriend. The post may come as a surprise to many fans of the stars, who've kept their relationship very private over the years.

In fact, the duo's relationship was only confirmed in early 2020 when Liam, 31, and Gabriella, 23, were spotted having a PDA session at the beach in Australia. The pictures proved Liam was officially moving on following his split from Miley Cyrus. Back in January, a source spoke to E! News and opened up about the duo’s private relationship. "His relationship with Gabriella is very different from Miley," the insider explained. "They like the same things and have the same lifestyle." The source added, "It's not a rollercoaster of highs and lows. Gabriella is very laid back and even keeled."

