Liam Hemsworth REVEALS he and Chris Hemsworth are planning to star in a big action comedy movie

Liam Hemsworth revealed in a recent interview that he and big brother Chris Hemsworth are planning to finally work on a movie together, which will be a big action-comedy entertainer. Read below to know more about what Liam had to share on the same.

Chris Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth are one of the hottest sibling pairs in Hollywood history, who have surprisingly never worked together. Let's face it! We wouldn't be able to handle the hotness these two would exude on screen! There's also the fact that before Chris became MCU's (Marvel Cinematic Universe) Thor, it was Liam, who had first auditioned to play the mighty superhero. Eventually, the part went to the older Hemsworth while Liam went on to star in The Hunger Games franchise.

However, Chris and Liam have spoken about wanting to star in a movie together, as revealed by the latter in a recent interview with Men's Health. "We’re looking to do a film this year together, which is like a big action-comedy thing," the 30-year-old actor confessed. Moreover, talking about how his big brother has been a major inspiration for him in terms of his strong work ethic, Liam shared, "I really look up to my brother Chris. I’ve worked with a lot of people that have been in really great positions in the past 11 years, and Chris has a stronger work ethic than most."

"He’s so focused. I’m thankful that I have him and am able to use his resources and his knowledge. I call him all the time about scripts and get his opinion. 'Should I do this? Should I do that?,'" Liam added.

Meanwhile, Liam was last seen in Quibi's Most Dangerous Game while Chris was seen in Netflix's Extraction.

