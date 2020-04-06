Liam Hemsworth REVEALS regular exercise kept him ‘balanced’ after he split from Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth reveals physical exercise kept him balanced after his split from Miley Cyrus. Here’s what he had to say.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus shocked the world when they decided to call it quits in August 2019, just 8 months after tying the knot on 23 December 2018. While Liam has avoided addressing the subject in public, in his latest interview, the Hunger Games actor revealed that regular exercise helped him stay balanced after his split from the wrecking ball songstress. While speaking with Men’s Health Magazine, the actor reflected on his role in the latest film Most Dangerous Game and how the getting into shape for the role helped him.

In the movie, he plays the role of a terminally ill man who desperately tries to earn enough money to support his pregnant wife and unborn son. While exploring his options, he comes across Christoph Waltz’s mysterious character, who offers him a chance to participate in a deadly game of survival and promises to reward him with USD 24.5 million if he ends up winning. Reflecting on his role, the actor said he spent most of the project running streets, which is also evident in the trailer. He said the whole process just kept him moving.

The 30-year-old actor stated that he was running 10 kilometres a day during the shooting. He said the regular exercise and running around kept his head levelled and helped him stay balanced. Miley and Liam reached a settlement and finalised their divorce 13 months after their marriage in January this year. The two dated on-and-off for 10 years after meeting on the set of their 2010 film, The Last Song. They first got engaged in 2012, but broke up shortly after.

They again got engaged in 2016, and after multiple breakups and patch-ups, Miley and Liam decided to take the next big step in their relationship and got married in December 2018, in a secret ceremony attended by close family and friends. While the fans were hoping the couple was back for good, their relationship did not last and they decided to end their marriage. ALSO READ: Jamie Dornan says he will appreciate little things in life after Coronavirus lockdown is over

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More