Liam Hemsworth’s girlfriend Maddison Brown wants to keep her personal life out of the limelight

The gorgeous Maddison Brown, 22, has spoken without mincing any words that she wants to keep her personal life out of the media glare. The diva was spotted kissing Liam Hemsworth on multiple occasions but will not talk about her relationship with The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth. While talking to the Sunday Life, the Dynasty star had set the record very straight that she will guard her personal life and will keep it out of the limelight as much as possible. The dating rumours started flying around when Maddison Brown and Isn't It Romantic star Liam Hemsworth were spotted cozying.

The Empire State actor Liam Hemsworth called it quits with Miley Cyrus with less than a year of marriage. The Last Song actor Liam Hemsworth and the When I Look at You singer Miley Cyrus had troubled relationship. The two had a now on now off relationship that lasted for a decade. Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus tied the knot and the fans of the couple were very happy for them. Unfortunately, the marriage did not last long and the duo went their separate ways.

Soon, after Liam Hemsworth’s split from Miley Cyrus was made public, the Wrecking Ball singer was spotted cozying with Kaitlynn Carter. The two went on a holiday together to Italy and did not shy away from showing off some public display of affection. The romance between Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter started making headlines and many fans were shocked to know that Miley Cyrus had moved on so quickly. But, Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus too broke it off and went their separate ways.

