Liam Hemsworth Shares GF Gabriella Brooks' PHOTO From Romantic Greece Vacay; See Here

Liam Hemsworth recently showcased his girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, during their vacation in Greece. The 34-year-old movie star shared stunning sunset shots, including a beautiful photo of the 28-year-old model, on Instagram on Sunday, June 16.

Beautiful captures in Greece

Hemsworth’s Instagram post, captioned “Greece 🇬🇷 what a wonderful place,” showed himself in water. Also on it is a casual snap of Brooks walking on the beach. Brooks walked the shoreline as the sun went down, turning it into a beautiful ombre background.

The couple were in Europe for a week before she shared her own Instagram update, which she posted on June 13. She said that they stayed at the luxurious One&Only Aesthesis resort in Athens. Another one had Hemsworth’s head floating in the sparkling blue water, and underneath it was written, “I (red heart emoji) 🇬🇷.”

Public display that is rare

Hemsworth and Brooks are private about their relationship. They hardly come out publicly or share any insight into their personal lives through social media. Nevertheless, at last month’s London premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, they also stepped out together. Chris Hemsworth’s brother was seen with his lover in this spectacular event.

On the red carpet, they looked like they were deeply invested in love. Liam wore informal trousers with a black jumper and baseball cap, while Brooks opted for an exquisite silky black two-piece.

A budding love affair

Late last year, both Liam and Brooks began seeing each other when they were photographed together in Australia. In January 2020, sources told PEOPLE magazine that Liam was getting serious about her. This became more obvious when, in June 2021, they attended an event organized by a charity organization together. After some time, it became known that he had moved to Los Angeles with his girlfriend.

Previously married to Miley Cyrus, Liam dated Matty Healy from The 1975 before dating Brooks. Despite having had very high-profile past relationships, Gabriella and Liam seem happy spending time together, particularly during this peaceful breakaway holidaying around Greece.

