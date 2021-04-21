Liam Hemsworth shows off long mane in new selfie; GF Gabriella Brooks calls him ‘Rapunzel’

Liam Hemsworth recently showed off his overgrown mane on Instagram. Scroll down to see the selfie Liam posted.

Liam Hemsworth recently showed off his growing mane! The 31-year-old Hunger Games star posted a selfie to his Instagram today and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks is reacting to his style.

“Haircut?” he simply captioned the post. “Rapunzel,” his girlfriend Gabriella amusingly commented.

Many other stars also weighed in throughout the comments, including Wayne Coyne (“no”) and Angela Sarafyan (“No”). It seemed like the vast majority of people liked his longer ‘do! The couple have kept it relatively lowkey in recent months, and were last spotted out and about together last year. They were first seen together in December of 2019.

If you missed it, Miley previously revealed that one of her songs was about ex Liam Hemsworth. Back in December 2020, the 28-year-old singer appeared on an episode of The Howard Stern Show and she was asked about some specific lyrics in the song. “You want an apology? Not from me / I had to leave you in your own misery / So tell me, baby, am I wrong that I moved on? / And I, and I don’t even miss you,” Miley sings on the track.

Miley explained that when she writes her music, it’s sometimes about what she’s just feeling for a second. “‘WTF Do I Know,’ it’s not that it’s how I feel every second of the day, it’s how I felt for a moment. That works as some sort of protective armour and there’s a sense of myself that does feel that way… a record is all of these mason jars filled with something that lights up, that you catch something that is magical for a moment, but it doesn’t have to be you all the time,” Miley said. Miley said the “I don’t even miss you” lyric was indeed about Liam “in that minute.”

