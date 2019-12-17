Liam Hemsworth slapped with USD 150,000 lawsuit over Instagram photo; Details Inside

The Aussie actor, Liam Hemsworth, is ending 2019 with some heavy damage as he has been slapped with a lawsuit. Read on to know more.

It hasn't been the best year for Liam Hemsworth. The Aussie actor started off the year with the love of his life Miley Cyrus but things soon spiralled down when the couple called it quits in August 2019. Barely after seven months of marriage, Liam and Miley went their separate ways and it went on to become one of the most scandalous splits of 2019. And while you think this may all be behind him now, the actor is ending 2019 with some heavy damage as he has been slapped with a lawsuit.

According to a report in E!News, the 'Hunger Games' star is being sued for unauthorised use of a picture posted on his Instagram account. One of the biggest photo agencies has slapped the actor with a lawsuit that may result in damages worth $150,000. The agency has accused Liam of sharing photos on his Instagram account without permission. The photos date back to July 2018 when the actor was shooting outdoors for a film he starred in with Rebel Wilson and Jonas. Liam had shared his own pictures from the film's set and also tagged the official handle of the film.

The document read, "Hemsworth or someone acting on his behalf again posted the photograph to Hemsworth's Instagram Story twice on June 20, 2019. That same day, there was a swipe-up feature on his Instagram story to encourage people to vote for the movie Isn't It Romantic for the Teen Choice Movie Awards." There is a possibility that the actor could end up paying the hefty fine amount.

