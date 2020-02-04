Liam Hemsworth SPOTTED kissing Gabriella Brooks in LA a week after finalising divorce with Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth was spotted kissing and getting cozy with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks in LA, one week after he finalised his divorce with Miley Cyrus. Read on to know more.

Liam Hemsworth is leaving her past with Miley Cyrus behind and is focusing on his current relationship with Gabriella Brooks. Ever since the two started dating, paparazzi have spotted them getting cozy and intimate with each other on more than one occasion over the last few months, including their PDA sessions on beaches. This time, Liam was seen kissing his girlfriend in LA. Reportedly, the 30-year-old actor couldn't keep his hands off the Aussie model while stepping out in Beverly Hills, E Online reported.

The 23-year-old was spotted sharing a passionate kiss with her actor boyfriend outside a gym. The reports of PDA come just one week after he finalised his divorce from Miley. Just 13 months after they tied the knot, Miley and Liam legally ended their relationship. In December, the two had worked out the final details of their divorce and reached a settlement. According to Entertainment Tonight, the two had a prenup, which made the settlement easier. Back then a source had stated that Miley will keep the animals after divorce.

Since their split, Liam has been dating Brooks and it seems like things are going strong between the two. The model was seen hanging out with Liam's parents Craig and Leonie in December. Meanwhile, Miley has been dating Australian musician Cody Simpson. The two have been taking the internet by storm with their PDA loaded steamy social media uploads ever since. Cody even accompanied Miley to a charity event where he met her father Billy Cyrus and the three even ended up jamming some songs together.

