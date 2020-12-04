Liam Hemsworth unaffected by Miley Cyrus’ comment about failed marriage? Actor ‘moved on & happy’ with new GF?

Liam Hemsworth is reportedly isn’t upset by the recent interview Miley Cyrus did where she says there was too much conflict in their marriage. Scroll down to see what Liam feels about the interview.

It has been over a year since Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus ended their marriage, and Miley just revealed some information about their time together. In particular, Miley said “there was too much conflict…When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.” Recently, a source via ET revealed that Liam is not upset or bothered by what Miley said, and he’s focused on his relationship with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.

“Liam Hemsworth isn’t upset by the recent interview Miley did where she says there was too much conflict in their marriage. Liam was very hurt when they initially broke up, but he has moved on now and is happy with Gabriella,” a source told ET. “He’s very traditional and Gabriella shares the same values as him and gets along with his family. Their relationship is easygoing and they have similar upbringings and backgrounds.”

If you missed it, Miley made an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM radio where she was asked about her marriage to Liam Hemsworth. First, Miley said that alcohol was not to blame for the end of her marriage. “We were together since 16,” Miley said. “Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged—I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu—which if you listen to my voice pre-and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice. And I was actually in South Africa, so I couldn’t come home, and like, my animals were tied to a post at the beach. I lost everything. I had polaroids of Elvis, like front row, passed on from—I got a couple of grandmas to give me their Elvis polaroids. I always became friends with my friends’ grandmas so I could get the goods from the artists I love.”

“I had so much and it was all gone, every song I had ever written was in that house,” she added. “Every photograph of me that my parents had given to me, all my scripts, I lost everything. And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, ‘Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn’t do for myself; it forced me to let go,’ I ran toward the fire. Which is not abnormal, a lot of animals do this and end up dying, like deers run into the forest. You’re attracted to that heat and me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it, and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him. And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.” Miley added, “there was too much conflict….When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone,” she said. “I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”

