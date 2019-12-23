Liam Hemsworth unwinds with Chris Hemsworth while Miley Cyrus deals with Cody Simpson break up rumours

Liam Hemsworth spent a day in the sun with his brother Chris Hemsworth and his children. The Hunger Games star was seen enjoying some skateboarding with his family.

Miley Cyrus fans were in for a shock when news about Cody Simpson being spotted with a Playboy model broke out. As fans reeled through the recent developments in her love life, a new video of her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth's whereabouts has made its way to social media. Thor: Love and Thunder actor aka Liam's brother Chris Hemsworth took to social media to share videos featuring the Hunger Games star and the Avengers: Endgame star's children enjoying a day out in the sun.

The older Hemsworth brother shared a couple of videos showing the Hemsworth family pulling out their skateboards and practicing the skill. One of Hemsworth's kids was seen sliding through the homemade skatepark like he was born to do it. In the first video, Liam is seen standing on one edge of the park. Soon after, he tried his shot on the skateboard and fell soon after. Later, he pulled the camera from Chris and began filming the Thor actor trying his hand on the board.

It was evident that Liam was having a ball with his family and soaking up the sun. Check out the videos below:

Liam's new videos come days after it was reported that he has found love in an Aussie model. The actor reportedly introduced Gabriella Brooks to his parents over dinner. RadarOnline claims the new couple shares a "strong connection." Read all about it here: Liam Hemsworth was 'just having fun' with Maddison Brown before Gabriella Brooks came along?

Meanwhile, Miley is battling with trouble in her paradise just days before Christmas. Read about it here: Miley Cyrus releases 'Sad Christmas song' as Cody Simpson is spotted with Playboy model in NYC

Read More