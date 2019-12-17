Liam Hemsworth was 'just having fun' with Maddison Brown before Gabriella Brooks came along?

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks were spotted having dinner with Liam's parents on Friday night. The actor has been associated with a second woman since his split from Miley Cyrus.

Liam Hemsworth caught everyone's attention when he dined with Aussie model Gabriella Brooks over the weekend. The Hunger Games star was spotted introducing his new rumoured lady love to his parents Craig and Leonie in Byron Bay last Friday. While fans gushed about his new lady love, questions about his relationship status with Maddison Brown were also raised. It is obvious that they parted ways. But now, a new report claims that Liam was not looking for anything serious when he was with Maddison.

Remember when Liam was spotted in a steamy PDA session back in October with the Dynasty star? The romance fizzled out sooner than anyone expected. A Radar Online source now claims that the actor was allegedly not "looking for anything, he was just having fun" a couple of months ago. Interestingly, Maddison was asked about her relationship with Liam a few days ago and she chose to keep it under the wraps.

Now, the Hemsworth brother has reportedly formed a “strong connection” with 21-year-old Brooks. Apparently, the rumoured lovebirds have known each other for a while. However, Liam has "just started seeing her for a few weeks now,” the insider said. "Liam is very close with his family, so he wouldn’t introduce them to a girl unless it was serious," the insider added.

Liam's second link-up comes a few months after he and Miley split. The former flames tied the knot last December but parted ways in August. While Miley went on to date Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson while Liam filed for divorce.

