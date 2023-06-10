Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt in The Witcher 'aligns perfectly with the lore,' says executive producer

The announcement of Henry Cavill's departure from the role of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher left fans devastated as they were unable to envision anyone else embodying the beloved character. However, after the upcoming third season, Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth will step into Geralt's shoes. According to the executive producers of the Netflix show, Hemsworth's entrance will make perfect sense to diehard fans who are familiar with the books that inspired the series.

Henry's departure and remaining faithful to the lore

In anticipation of the release of the new episodes, which will serve as Henry Cavill's final portrayal of the sword-wielding monster hunter, Metro.co.uk spoke to executive producers Steve Gaub and Tomasz 'Tomek' Baginski about the transition. Tomek emphasized that while Henry's departure is bittersweet, Liam's introduction aligns with the established lore of The Witcher. He stated, "The idea to introduce Liam... is very, very accurate with the lore of The Witcher. People who actually know all the books and know book five and the idea that there are many versions of the same story... I think that they might like it quite a lot."

Emotional farewell and exciting future for Henry

As season three marks Henry Cavill's final performance as Geralt, fans can expect an emotional goodbye while eagerly anticipating Liam Hemsworth's portrayal. Steve, who has been involved with The Witcher since its premiere, expressed his personal satisfaction with the strength of the season in terms of Geralt's character development and Henry's growth as an actor. He highlighted Henry's ability to expand the character, becoming not only a Witcher but also a father, a husband, and a close friend to Jaskier.

Despite the emotional impact of Henry's departure, the producers are confident in the strength of The Witcher franchise, consisting of well-written characters and a captivating world. Steve emphasized their belief in the audience's continued journey with the show, now with Liam Hemsworth as the new face of Geralt. Liam, in his statement confirming his casting, paid tribute to Henry's exceptional portrayal of the character and expressed gratitude for being entrusted with the role's next chapter.

With Liam Hemsworth poised to embrace the challenge, fans can anticipate a fresh take on Geralt while staying connected to the essence of the character and the captivating world of The Witcher. As the fantasy series continues to evolve, the enduring appeal lies in the rich storytelling and the dedicated fan base eagerly awaiting the next chapter of this epic adventure.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Witcher Season 3 Teaser: Henry Cavill returns as the Geralt of Rivia for one last time