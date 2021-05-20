Liam Hemsworth's girlfriend Gabriella Brooks' birthday wish by a friend features rare selfie of lowkey couple

Gabriella Brooks' close pal wished the model on her 25th birthday with a series of selfies posted on Instagram, one of which featured her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth cutely photobombing the friends.

With the Hemsworth siblings all stationed in Australia currently, Liam Hemsworth has been spending quality time with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. For the unversed, the two began dating in December 2019 and have been going strong ever since. However, the couple has been very lowkey when it comes to their flourishing relationship with Gabriella having spent ample time with Liam's close-knit family.

Two days back, i.e. May 18, Brooks' close pal Michele Merkin shared an endearing 25th birthday post on Instagram for her bestie as her caption reads, "Wishing you croctails and giggles for life! #hbd #gg" Interestingly, amongst the three fun selfies shared, the last one also featured Liam posing cheekily behind the friends, in what looked like a 'photobomb' moment, with a gorgeous mountain and fountain backdrop behind them. "Agh I love you so much. GG4L!!," the ecstatic birthday girl commented on the lovely post while Michele replied, "@gabriella_brooks FOR LIFE!!!" Liking the IG post with Hemsworth and Brooks' goofy selfie was none other than Taika Waititi, director of Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love and Thunder and also Liam's good pal.

Check out Gabriella Brooks and Liam Hemsworth's rare selfie together below:

Belated Happy Birthday, Gabriella Brooks!

ALSO READ: Liam Hemsworth shows off long mane in new selfie; GF Gabriella Brooks calls him ‘Rapunzel’

Meanwhile, Liam's ex-wife Miley Cyrus alluded to Hemsworth in her May 12 Instagram post as she celebrated the 4th anniversary of her song Malibu. "Today is the 4 year anniversary of Malibu. A song about a place and person that at the time I loved very much. That love was reciprocated beyond what I could describe here with freedom & escapism. I lost that home along with many others in 2018," Miley earnestly penned in her moving caption.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Michele Merkin Instagram

Share your comment ×