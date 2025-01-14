Liam Hemsworth's Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks' Post On His 35th Birthday Showcases They Are In Love, Truly Madly Deeply

Liam Hemsworth turned a year older and wiser on Monday, January 13, and the actor’s girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, marked his milestone 35th with a sweet Instagram tribute. Sharing a carousel of photos featuring herself and the actor, Brooks wrote, “Happy Birthday to my sunshine."

Her upload included several shots of the pair posing outdoors, goofing off together, smiling for selfies inside cars, and even FaceTiming while apart. A capture of Hemsworth with two dogs on the beach also made it to Brooks’ collection of pictures for her beau.

Hemsworth was first seen with Brooks in his home country, Australia, in December 2019. The two, however, did not make their first official appearance together until a June 2021 charity dinner.

Though Hemsworth has never publicly addressed their relationship, Brooks opened up in a December 2021 interview with Stellar Magazine about why she prefers to keep their private lives out of the spotlight.

“My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me,” Brooks said, per the Daily Mail. “And I feel like in an industry where so much is put on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself.”

Most recently, the couple enjoyed a vacation in Greece together in June 2024. The Lonely Planet actor shared a rare snap of his girlfriend on Instagram from their trip.

Hemsworth kicked off the post—which he captioned, “Greece GR, what a wonderful place"—with snapshots of himself enjoying the beach, followed by a photo of his girlfriend walking on the sand.

Advertisement

Days earlier, Brooks shared an Instagram post of her own documenting the pair’s European vacation. Among her posts was a shot of the Hunger Games actor’s head floating above the water. She also expressed her love for Greece in her caption.

ALSO READ: Was Liam Hemsworth’s GF Gabriella Brooks one of Miley Cyrus’ dancers in 2014? Fans think so