Liam Hemsworth's sister in law Elsa Pataky does not 'regret' getting matching tattoos with Miley Cyrus

Elsa Pataky revealed she has no regrets about getting matching tattoos with Liam Hemsworth's ex-wife Miley Cyrus back in 2016. Find out why.

One of the biggest breakups of Hollywood last year was undoubtedly Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. The couple split just after seven months of marriage and what followed was even more scandalous. The two stars have moved on with their respective partners and looks like so have their family members. Miley and Liam were in an on and off relationship for almost ten years before they tied the knot. The singer also was extremely close to Liam's family and she also got matching tattoos with the actor's sister-in-law Elsa Pataky. Now, in a latest interview, Elsa revealed that she does not regret any of it.

Speaking to Vogue Australia, Elsa revealed she has no regrets about getting matching tattoos back in 2016. “I don’t regret any of them, they’re symbols and I love having them and it reminds me of those moments," Elsa revealed in the magazine's February issue. Elsa and Miley had inked a small wave symbol in black ink.

While she did not comment further on Miley, Elsa had revealed earlier that Liam Hemsworth deserves much more. Speaking to media persons in November, Elsa had said, “My brother in law, well, after a relationship where he dedicated 10 years, he’s discouraged … but he’s taking it well. He’s a strong guy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much more."

Miley Cyrus is currently in a relationship with Aussie musician Cody Simpson after a short-lived relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. Whereas Liam Hemsworth has found love in model Gabriella Brooks and the duo were recently snapped kissing at a beach in Australia.

Read More