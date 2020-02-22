Liam Neeson never wants to act in a superhero film again: Says ‘I'm not a huge fan of the genre’

Commenting on his role in Dark Knight Rises, Liam Neeson revealed he would never act in a superhero film again. Here’s what he said.

Liam Neeson had been associated with a few superhero films in the past but he is done with the genre and is in no mood to return. During his latest interview with ET, the actor, who recently appeared in romance-drama film Ordinary Love, was asked if he would ever consider doing a superhero film again. The actor, who featured in The Dark Knight Rises, said he does not want to do superhero movies because he is not a fan of that genre.

The actor asserted that even though he respects the genre and the part it plays in Hollywood and cinema, he has no desire to be a part of it. He said being a part of a superhero film takes a lot of hard work and he has no desire to go into the gym for three hours every day to get the perfectly ripped body and wear suits with capes. He did not totally diss superhero films. The actor said he admires the actors who have the courage to take up these roles.

Check out the trailer of Liam Neeson's latest film here:

He said he knows actors who do the job amazingly but it is not for him. Speaking about his role in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, the actor said he enjoyed doing it because he found the whole setup very novel and intriguing. It was interesting for him to act in a fiction film and try to make it seen read but he also thought it was exhausting and would not take up a project like that again.

