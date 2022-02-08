Liam Neeson opens up about being 70 and still killing it with his action movies; Says 'I’ll stop at some stage

In a new sit-down with Sunday Today, via Just Jared, the action movie staple Liam Neeson opened up about taking a step back from doing action movies. Neeson is known for his roles in superhit action blockbusters like Taken, Wrath of the Titans, The A Team, Run All Night, Honest Theif, and many more.

During his interview, Neeson talked about how he stumbled upon action roles, he shared, "I started being offered all these action scripts," he then continued and said, "And I’m going, “Wow. The lead is 29 years of age.’" The Tony Award nominee also disclosed that he would sometimes strike the ages of his characters in the script and replace them with`"55, 56, 57." Neeson went on and added, "I turn 70 this year, so I’m still getting away with it."

However, Neeson shared that the action roles will soon come to an end and said, "I think the action movies will draw to a close — they have to. Audiences aren’t stupid, you know." He further explained, "They’re gonna go, ‘Oh, f**k this guy, Liam Neeson. He’s got to be 71, 72, 73… .’ I’ll stop at some stage."

Meanwhile, Neeson recently came back to the big screen with his action mystery Blacklight in January 2022. Directed by Mark Williams, the movie cast Neeson in the role of Travis Block working as an FBI agent, clearing out those operatives whose covers have been blown. Block uncovers a dark secret within his own ranks which then floods back to the highest ranks of power.

