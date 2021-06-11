Liam Neeson returning to Star Wars world through Obi Wan Kenobi series? Actor jokes Disney can’t afford him

Liam Neeson recently weighed in on the rumours of his return to the Star Wars world through Disney’s upcoming series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Scroll down to see what he said.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series, one of the most highly-anticipated series from Disney and we finally just got word on the cast from actor Liam Neeson. After rumours that the Taken alum will join the highly-awaited film and make a possible return to the Star Wars world, the actor is speaking up. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 69-year-old actor weighed in on whether he’ll star in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series or not.

“I heard Ewan McGregor was gonna do a series,” Liam said. “No, I don’t think so. No, I haven’t been approached.” If you didn’t know, Liam played Qui-Gon Jinn, the Jedi master to Ewan‘s Obi-Wan, in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. At the end of the movie, his character was killed by Darth Maul. Liam also joked that Disney couldn’t afford him, adding, “They don’t have enough money.”

The show features several Star Wars characters, Ewan McGregor will be reprising his role as well as Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Ewan recently spoke to Pedro Pascal via Variety about his exciting role in the upcoming series and teased the return of stormtroopers. "I don’t think I’d be giving away a secret," McGregor teased. "I’ve got to be so careful. There’s no secret to when this series is being set, but I had to walk past two Stormtroopers. I realized I’ve never acted with a Stormtrooper because mine were clones, you know? It was the clone army. So I’d never seen a Stormtrooper. So I was walking past them in this scene. I turned around — and I was 6 years old again."

Also Read: Ewan McGregor shares his excitement of playing Obi-Wan Kenobi again: I'll put the cloak back on and be there

Share your comment ×