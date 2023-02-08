Liam Neeson to play villain in Batman 2? Actor spills beans on his possible return

Liam Neeson's recent comment on the internet about his return has raised eyebrows for the audience, as it seems like the actor is not in a rush to play a villain in Matt Reeves' Batman franchise. The Irish-born actor who played Qui-Gon Jinn in the first episode of the prequel Star Wars trilogy, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, moved forward with his role as Ra's Al Ghul, which appeared in the 2005 film Batman Begins.

During his interview about his return to the world of superheroes, he answered fan questions as well. As fans waited to find out if Liam Neeson would reprise his role in Batman 2, Peter Safran and James Gunn have revealed their ideas for movies and TV projects based on comic books. On October 3, 2025, The Batman 2 will debut. It will be set in DC Elseworlds, which has a different chronology from the one Safran and Gunn are creating.

To which his response to it really upset the audience as Neeson went on to briefly explain about him not being interested for this sequence. He quoted “No, I’ve already done that in Batman Begins with Christian Bale,” he said. “I was Ra’s Al Ghul. He wasn’t really a bad guy. He was trying to reorganize the world as it needs to be organized.”