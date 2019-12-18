Liam Payne and Jimmy Fallon compete to guess random songs. Check out the video.

Liam Payne and TV host Jimmy Fallon locked horns at a game of Name That Song Challenge during his recent appearance at The Tonight Show. As part of the challenge, the two took turns guessing random tunes played by the show’s live band The Roots. The list of songs included Post Malone’s Circles and Camila Cabello’s Señorita. Before starting the game, the singer admitted that he is scared “I don’t think I’m going to be very good,” he told Fallon.

While Fallon won the first round by recognising the song Sweet Dreams by The Eurythmics, the singer mentioned that he did not even know the name of that song. However, the former One Direction band member redeemed himself in the second round by guessing Circles. Fallon again guessed the next song Mambo 5. Although Fallon was a strong competitor, Payne ends up winning the game by correctly recognising One Direction’s What Makes You Beautiful.

Payne released his debut solo album, LP1, earlier this month. LP1 is the singer’s first official full-length album and follows his EP First Time, which came out in 2018. The singer recently dropped a music video for Live Forever, his collaboration with Cheat Codes. Just last week, the singer was slammed by Twitter users for using bi stereotypes in his latest song titled Both Ways. Shortly after he released the song, #LiamPayneIsOverParty started trending on social media. Twitterverse accused him of fetishizing bisexuality and voiced their outrage against some of the lyrics used in the song, which caused speculation about his current girlfriend’s sexuality.

Read More