Liam Payne to bring his Alcoholics Anonymous experiences to screen, working on film with Russell Brand

Liam Payne is looking back on his time at Alcoholics Anonymous with comedian Russell Brand. According to latest reports, the One Direction singer is all set to bring his AA meeting experiences to the big screen. Speaking on the “Diary of a CEO” podcast, Liam revealed his plan. "There was everyone from prison guards to ex-soldiers to postmen to bin men, me and Russell,” he said.

Adding, "It was the weirdest room. We’re in some old community church room and he’s taking the chair and doing standup." For those who are unaware about what Alcoholics Anonymous is, it refers to meetings attended by people who are struggling to battle with alcohol.

Liam and Russell are planning to work on a comedy short film based on their experiences. He said, "I am not going to give the script… and I’ve not spoken to Russ about it yet. But I am one of the characters. I’m excited about the film. I showed it to one of my friends and she laughed a lot."

Recalling his meeting days with Russell, Liam Payne said, "I had a thing with drink, and it was a guy called Chip Somers who got me sober. I was sober for about a year and visited Russell Brand. We went down to meetings together.”

The singer added that getting sober was a "lonely" struggle. "I was at a point where I was too young to stop drinking and it turned my social life upside down. It was very lonely. Many things in my life went up, but many things went down at the same time. It was about pressing that reset button and ­realizing you could cope without it."

