Liam Payne celebrates 100 days of sobriety; Says ‘I feel really good’

Liam Payne recently revealed that it has been about 100 days that he has not reached for alcohol. The singer opened up about the same. He said he felt ‘absolutely amazing’. This can be called as Liam’s one of the greater achievements as he previously talked about hitting rock bottom during his time in band because of drugs and alcohol usage. He talked about how alcohol abuse had affected his mental health at the height of global stardom. Here is everything to know about Payne celebrating getting sober.

Liam Payne on being sober

This week, Liam Payne was complimented on his appearance on iFL TV. The Strip That Down singer replied that he had been sober for 100 days. He said, “I feel amazing. I feel really, really good, and the support from the fans has been really, really good, so I’m super happy.”

Liam also talked about how alcohol abuse affected his mental health at the height of stardom. He explained, “There were a few pictures of me on a boat, and I was all bloated out. I call it my pills-and-booze face. My face was just, like, 10 times more than it is now. I just didn’t like myself very much, and then I made a change.”

Liam Payne on fame

One Direction alum has been vocal about dealing with the difficulties which came with fame at the young age. The singer recalled him and his former bandmates staying in the hotel rooms and turning to mini bars to deal with the rising fame. The Strip That Down singer also said that it was similar to wearing Disney costumes before stepping on the stage while being pissed off underneath. Liam added, “I mean, it was fun. We had an absolute blast, but there were certain parts of it where it just got a little bit toxic.”

