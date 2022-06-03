Liam Payne clarifies his controversial comments about Zayn Malik: I will always be on his side

Liam Payne and Zayn Malik have a long history together. The Strip That Down singer took to Twitter on Thursday to clarify the air after fans criticized him only hours before for insulting his former One Direction bandmate.

“Guys – I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when its your family it’s hard to let it slide,” Payne, 28, began his two-part apology. “They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to – but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have,” he admitted of his appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast Tuesday. “I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side,” Payne concluded. “That’s family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever.”

In case you missed it, Zayn was mentioned as Logan reflected on a 2020 event in Las Vegas between his brother Jake Paul and Zayn. The YouTuber-turned-boxer accused Zayn of having an "attitude" and told him to "f***k off for no reason" in a tweet. However, Zayn's ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid instantly defended him, calling him a "respectful king" and Jake an "irrelevant ugly a**" in a tweet, at the time. However, Liam said during the interview, as per E! News, “You can always look at the man for where he is and say, ‘Oh, yeah, whatever, that guy’s a d–k,’ right?'” he continued. “But at the end of the day, once you understand what he’s been through to get to that point, and also whether or not he actually even wanted to be there [in the band].” Payne seemed to be referring to an alleged September 2021 incident in which Malik was accused of "striking" then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid. Zayn has rejected the accusation and pleaded not guilty to harassment charges.

However, given that former One Direction members, Harry Styles and Niall Horan had previously refused to discuss their former bandmates' private affairs in interviews, fans were angry that Payne would address Malik so openly.

