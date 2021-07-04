Liam Payne CONFESSES love for ex fiance Maya Henry in a cryptic post about making mistakes

Liam Payne left fans confused as he took to Instagram to share a series of stories on Instagram with a heartfelt message and tagged ex Maya Henry.

It was recently reported that One Direction singer Liam Payne had parted ways from fiance Maya Henry when the singer appeared to confirm the same in a podcast interview. Although it looks like all's not over between the duo and Payne's cryptic social media post has left everyone wondering what's cooking. The 27-year-old singer shared a series of posts on his Instagram stories that spoke about making mistakes and letting of dear ones.

Among the series of stories, Payne also tagged his Maya and also wrote, "I love you, we calm", leaving fans confused about their relationship status. In one of the stories, Liam wrote a heartfelt message that said, "Don't let someone go if you really want to love them even if you have to learn to love them through your own mistakes let your instinct tell you that you need them and keep them close we are always running out of time we never gain it."

Check out Liam Payne's Instagram post here:

Liam and Maya had confirmed their engagement in August last year. The couple reportedly began dating in August 2018 after the singer split from Cheryl Cole, with whom he also shares his four-year-old son, Bear.

It was during his recent appearance on Steven Bartlett's Diary of a CEO podcast last month that he revealed his single status. The singer maintained that he hopes to work on himself and also confessed to have been upset about hurting Maya. Liam also opened up about his struggle with alcoholism during the interview and mentioned that he had been sober for over a month.

