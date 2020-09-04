Liam Payne CONFIRMS engagement to longtime girlfriend Maya Henry; Says ‘we’re just really happy’

Former One Direction singer Liam Payen just confirmed his engagement to 20-year-old model Maya Henry who Liam has dated since the past 2 years.

One Direction‘s former band member Liam Payne is making his first statement since announcing his engagement to Maya Henry. The 27-year-old entertainer made an appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday (September 3) and the hosts offered their congratulations on the happy news.

“We’re just really happy,” Liam said on GMA, adding it has been a nice few days for him. “I mean, in the last week, I’ve just had a birthday, my son [Bear] has gone to school for the first time today, so it seems like a lot of firsts for me, really, actually, which is great.”

The news was confirmed last week by Liam’s representative via US Weekly. The former One Direction singer, 26, and model, 20, first sparked engagement speculation after Maya Henry was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger while out to dinner on August 27. In photos published by the Daily Mail, the Texas native had a square-cut diamond on her left hand as the couple left London’s Novikov restaurant.

ALSO READ: One Direction’s Liam Payne & Maya Henry are ENGAGED; Former singer’s rep CONFIRMS news

Share your comment ×