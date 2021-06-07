Liam Payne CONFIRMS split from fiance Maya Henry; Says 'I've just not been very good at relationships'

Liam Payne confirmed that he is single now while chatting with Steven Barlett on his YouTube series, Diary of a CEO.

Liam Payne confirmed that he has split from fiance Maya Henry during his recent appearance on a podcast. The singer admitted that the duo had parted ways after dating for two years. The One Direction singer and Maya first got together in August 2018. The singer spoke about his relationship and parting ways from Henry during a conversation with Steven Barlett on his YouTube series, Diary of a CEO.

When asked about his relationship status, the singer confirmed that he is indeed single and addressed his breakup saying, "it had to happen." Further talking about his breakup, Liam said, "I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships."

Liam and Maya had moved in together during the first lockdown last year but sparked separation rumours after they weren't spotted together much and their missing presence on each other's social media.

Without giving any particular details about their relationship and the main reason for their breakup, Payne did say, "I know I was the problem and I have to sort myself out. I already feel good. It's got me more concentrated and I hope she's happy."

