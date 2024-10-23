Liam Payne Death: Late One Direction Star's Dad Reportedly Helping Investigation Into His Tragic Death, Officials Confirm

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of an individual's death and drug use.

Liam Payne's father, Geoff Payne, is actively cooperating with authorities in Argentina as they investigate his son's tragic passing. Geoff landed in Buenos Aires last Friday, only two days after the former One Direction star died as per TMZ.

Payne went to a memorial for his late son and has been in contact with authorities to assist with the continuing investigation. The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office No. 14 of Argentina revealed on Tuesday that Geoff has offered to share everything he knows about Liam's life to help authorities figure out what caused his tragic death.

According to the prosecutor's office, Geoff wanted a thorough investigation, asking officials to figure out what exactly happened to his son. Initial autopsy reports showed signs of pink cocaine, a recreational drug, in Liam's system. However, officials are waiting for complementary toxicological and histopathological studies to find the cause of death.

Liam died on Wednesday, October 16, after falling from his third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires. Although the initial findings have provided some answers, investigators are still reviewing other data, such as cell phone and computer records, as well as security camera footage.

Advertisement

These critical pieces of evidence, combined with the pending autopsy results, are likely to shed more light on the final moments leading to Liam's death.

In addition to reviewing digital evidence, officials are interviewing many witnesses who may have had contact with Liam during his stay at the hotel. These include hotel employees, acquaintances, and professionals who know Liam Payne through work or other activities in Argentina.

The goal is to reconstruct Liam's final hours accurately. Police have also claimed that analyzing photos and videos from the hotel's security cameras will take longer.

Geoff has maintained close contact with investigators throughout his stay. Authorities are providing him with a police escort to ensure his safety while he is in Argentina. They described Geoff as being in a state of logical shock but fully cooperative and ready to help in any way he could in uncovering the truth.

One of the major issues Geoff has is that Liam's body must remain in Argentina until all investigations are completed. Officials have informed Geoff of this decision, noting that the release of the body to the family will only happen once the investigation is complete.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Argentine authorities are in contact with the UK government, as Liam was a British citizen. The British government has offered to help keep both sides informed about the investigation's progress.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Lynda Obst, Executive Producer of Interstellar Dies At 74 Due To Chronic Pulmonary Disease