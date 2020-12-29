Liam Payne DEFENDS One Direction alum Harry Styles’ fashion choices: People don’t need to be so bothered

Liam Payne recently reacted to his former One Direction co-singer Harry Styles posing in front of a magazine in a dress. Scroll down to see what he said.

Liam Payne was asked about Harry Styles‘ Vogue cover, where he wore a Gucci dress. “I mean what did you make of it when you saw him on the cover of Vogue?” he was asked while making an appearance on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. “Oh I thought it was great,” Liam said. “I think he’s enjoying himself and he’s free to do as he wishes. And you know I just think that people don’t need to be so bothered about stuff.”

“There’s been a lot more stuff going on this year than whether or not he’s wearing the right clothes in someone else’s mind,” he continued. Liam also revealed he didn’t speak to Harry for a bit after One Direction went their separate ways. “After the band, we didn’t speak for a long time actually and then I remember seeing him, it was actually at a Jingle Bell Ball, backstage for the first time in a long time. He’s still the same guy he always was when we left each other in that dressing room as the band kind of stopped for a little bit,” he added.

If you missed it, back in September, when Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid took to their respective social media accounts to announce the arrival of their daughter. One Direction member Louis Tomlinson also "liked" Zayn's picture featuring his daughter. Liam also reacted to the news of Better crooner's daughter. The singer hosted an Instagram Live hours after Zayn and Gigi's posts where he congratulated the couple. "Oh yeah, congratulations Zayn and Gigi. Very, very lovely news to have this morning. Bless them, starting a family!" he said in the video. A few fans caught a grab of the live video and shared it on Twitter.

ALSO READ: One Direction member Liam Payne on Jesy Nelson's exit from Little Mix: Someone Zayn'd out

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×