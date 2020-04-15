Liam Payne on ex One Direction member Zayn Malik's style of making music: He had such performance anxiety

Liam Payne was brutally honest in a recent podcast appearance on battling depression and alcohol abuse during his One Direction days. The 26-year-old singer also spoke candidly about ex-One Direction member Zayn Malik facing performance anxiety.

One Direction is making major buzz since they went on an indefinite hiatus five years ago! The reason why everyone is talking about 1D is that the famous boyband is currently in talks to have a mini-reunion during their 10th year anniversary, which is on July 23, 2020. Whether it will be a reunion special or releasing a brand new track, we will have to wait and watch! Moreover, the four members - Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan - all started following Zayn Malik recently, which left Directioners in a state of complete unrest!

During a recent appearance on the Killing It podcast with Jordan Stephens (Rizzle Kicks) and psychotherapist Petra Velzeboer, Liam got brutally honest on battling depression and alcohol abuse during his One Direction days. Moreover, Payne also spoke candidly about Zayn and his style of making music, revealing, "Zayn makes music but he doesn't really perform. For him, he had such a performance anxiety that he just couldn't put his head around it. I remember watching his first solo performance it went really great. The graphics they did around him and everything else."

"I think he is just kind of happy. He likes going to the studio, making the songs, he just doesn't want to do anything that happens after that. But he is streaming hugely," the 26-year-old singer added about Malik.

Credits :Killing It Podcast

