Liam Payne Flies Down To Argentina To Be There For THIS Former One Direction Member; Gets Spotted Interacting With Fans

Since the time the band, One Direction, split and the members began to focus on their solo careers, they all seemed a bit drifted apart. But it looks like Liam Payne is still trying to be in touch with his former friends and co-performers.

The former One Direction member recently flew to Argentina to support Niall Horan for his ongoing tour. The tour in question happens to be of Niall's latest album called The Show.

To the surprise of all the One Direction fans, Liam Payne was spotted at the concert in a video that has now gone viral. Meanwhile, Payne was even seen interacting with the crowd as he enjoyed the music and grooved to it during the concert of his fellow One Direction member.

On Snapchat, Liam Payne talked about his time before taking a flight to Argentina for the concert. Payne was heard saying that he needs to “square up” a few things with Niall Horan.

“It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We’ve got a lot to talk about,” Payne was heard stating in the social media video.

For those who are unaware, even Harry Styles had come forth to support Niall Horan back in August. The musician was seen in an all-groovy mood, as he danced to the Irish singer’s performance of a cover of Stockholm Syndrome. The song was originally by One Direction and was a part of their 2014 studio album called Four.

It was on August 27, 2024, that a fan posted a video of Harry Styles enjoying Horan’s song at the concert.

Almost all the members of One Direction have had a great career in music as solo artists. It was in 2016 that Styles and Niall Horan went ahead to pursue their solo calling.

The band had become a global phenomenon back when they were active, during the years 2010 to 2016. As per the BBC, the act had sold an estimated 70 million records worldwide. The band also has had over 21 billion streams of their songs.

Zayn Malik was the first one to leave the British-Irish boy band back in 2015.

