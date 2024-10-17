Liam Payne, Former One Direction Star, Dies at 31 After Fall in Buenos Aires; Report

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne was found dead in Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to local media reports on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters. Payne reportedly fell from the third floor of his hotel in the city’s Palermo neighborhood. Emergency services confirmed his death after responding to an incident at the hotel. According to local sources, police were called earlier to handle a situation involving an "aggressive man" who may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The 31-year-old gained worldwide fame as part of the British boy band One Direction, which formed during the 2010 season of The X Factor UK. The group, which included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, disbanded in 2016 as its members pursued solo careers.

In addition, TMZ and other Media outlets have noted that Payne exhibited erratic behavior in the hotel before his death. Witnesses said he smashed his laptop and had to be escorted to his room. His struggles with addiction and mental health have been well-documented, with Payne openly discussing his past challenges, including suicidal thoughts during the height of One Direction’s fame.

Liam Payne had recently been in Argentina, where he reunited with his former bandmates at a Niall Horan concert. More details are awaited from the case. We will be sure to update this section with more intel. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

