Liam Payne gets emotional as son Bear begs him to visit during COVID 19 lockdown: We need you here now daddy

Liam Payne revealed that his three-year-old son misses him and begged him to visit during COVID 19 lockdown. Read on to know more.

Liam Payne is currently practicing social distancing alone at this in his London home and because of the lockdown, he is unable to visit his 3-year-old son Bear. Speaking in an episode of his new YouTube series, Liam opened up about how it’s been like to be away from his son due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. He shares Bear with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl. He revealed that his baby boy, who is living with his mother, misses him and is desperate to see him.

“Let's talk about my son. I have a three-year-old son named Bear, he has been extremely funny at the moment and very cute as well. On Facetime he was jumping up and down on a trampoline in wellington boots, playing a ukulele, wearing a princess dress, and a fireman's jacket. So if you can imagine that!" he said. He also stated that he is finding it difficult to be away from his son. “It has been the toughest time being apart from him. Sometimes on Facetime, he wants to say hello, other times he doesn't really want to. I used to be like that when I was little, so I can see a lot of myself in him,” he said.

The former One Direction singer further mentioned that during a recent facetime, his son said something very cute that made him emotional. “He said something really cute. We need you here now, daddy". Bless, he made me want to cry,” he said. Even though, legally, separated parents of children under 18 are allowed to split custody during COVID-19 shutdown, Liam had revealed that the former couple has decided to not risk their son's health.

