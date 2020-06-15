Liam Payne on his X Factor audition's 10th anniversary: Thank you for putting up with some awful haircuts

Liam Payne took to Instagram to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his X Factor audition as well as his debut album, LP1 hitting over two billion streams. Check out the 26-year-old wrestler's IG post below.

In a month and eight days, One Direction will officially be turning the big 10. That's right! The beloved boyband, who managed to win millions of hearts with five chart-topping albums will be celebrating a decade of existence on July 23, 2020. In case you were living under a rock, One Direction was formed on The X Factor as Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik were put together in a band and the rest, as they say, is history.

It was on this day, 10 years ago, i.e. June 15, 2010, when Liam had his second audition on The X Factor. In 2008, Payne had gone all the way to the judges' houses stage but was unfortunately cut off. In 2010, however, the 26-year-old singer came back with a vengeance and wowed the studio audience as well as the judges with his version of Frank Sinatra's Cry Me A River. Eventually, Liam joined One Direction and though the boyband may not have won the music reality show, they took over the world instead.

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of his X Factor audition, Liam shared a throwback photo of himself during said audition and also celebrated his debut album, LP1, hitting two billion streams.

Check out Liam Payne's IG post for the 10th anniversary of his X Factor audition below:

Liam's caption reads as, "It’s been 10 years today since my X factor audition... and I just read that my first album just hit over 2 billion streams... that scared young man didn’t think that was gonna happen. Seriously thank you everyone who’s made this decade of my life possible and to everyone who’s listening thank you for enjoying my music and my bands too p.s. thanks also, for putting up with some awful haircuts like the one above."

We're so glad Liam got through the auditions and became a part of One Direction!

Rumours are rife that the boys are planning a One Direction reunion next month to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the boyband but Directioners will have to wait and watch to see if it's infact true or not.

