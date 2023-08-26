Liam Payne hospitalized following 'serious kidney infection'; former One Direction singer cancels tour

Former One Direction member, Liam Payne, recently updated his fans on his worsening health because of an infection. The singer was about to start his tour in South America next month which was supposed to go on for almost 2 weeks. But the star recently took to Instagram to update his fans on his health, and what has been going on with him. Here's what he said.

Liam Payne updates fans after being hospitalized for kidney infection

On Friday Payne took to his Instagram and Twitter to deliver a heart breaking news to fans. He started his video saying, "Hey guys this really is the last news I want to be telling you but basically I've been a little bit unwell recently and I ended up in the hospital with a bad kidney infection." The 29-year-old revealed that he's been advised against touring because of his current health.

Payne continued, "We've started rehearsals and I've just been advised that now's really not the right time to be out on the road trying to recover from this. The best people around me are trying to help me recover as we speak but yeah we're going to have to reschedule it all." He asked fans to find ways to "refund" their tickets.

Liam concluded his video off by saying, "I'm looking forward to seeing you guys soon. Hopefully, we'll put on an even bigger and better show. Thank you and sorry."

The former One Direction member mentioned in the caption that his team is currently in the process to "re-schedule the tour" and mentioned that for the time being, ticket refunds will be processed at the point of purchase.

Originally, the tour was slated to commence in Peru and finish off on September 12, in Mexico City.

Fans react to Liam Payne getting hospitalized

The Strip That Down singer is a beloved figure in the industry, so it was a no-brainer that his fans and supporters flooded the comment section with love and well wishes. A user showed their love for the singer saying, "Get well soon! love you and here for you forever and always." While another told him to not feel sorry, "You don‘t have to be sorry.I hope you’ll get well soon." One fan reminded Payne that he doesn't need to jump back into anything, saying, "I’m wishing a fast recovery for you but remember Liam, it’s not important to rush into anything either touring or other promotional," telling if he loves the fans, then they "love" him too.

Meanwhile, Liam updated people on his health a few months back when he revealed that he's been sober for over 100 days.

