Liam Payne impressed by son Bear’s ‘devious’ plan to skip school; Praises 4-year-old’s ‘sneaky’ side

Liam Payne recently opened up about his 4-year-old son Bear who has been having a mischievous streak. The singer shares his little boy with Cheryl Cole. Taking to Instagram, the One Direction alum shared how Bear came up with a clever scheme to skip school. During an Instagram Live Q&A with fans, Payne revealed: “He went to school the other day and he didn’t want to go, and I think he learned that if you have COVID you don’t have to go to school, which is quite sneaky but also quite smart. He figured out if he pretended to say ‘I’ve got the virus’ then he would get the day off school,” he continued

Payne further explained: “I didn’t even know what a virus was when I was four — sneaky. He did get a telling off for it, but I kind of have to give him props for it as well, because my pretending to get off school when I was a kid was not that extravagant. I’m not proud of him in a way, but I’m happy with the level of deviousness, childish deviousness.”

Back in June 2021, the singer spoke to The Diary of a CEO podcast and got candid about alcoholism. Looking back at an incident when he realised he had a problem that needed to be dealt with, Liam shared: "There were a few pictures of me on a boat and I was all bloated out. I call it my pills-and-booze face. My face was just like 10 times more than it is now. I just didn't like myself very much and then I made a change."

