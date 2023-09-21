Liam Payne is ‘out of the hospital’ following kidney infection and is ‘doing much better’; girlfriend Kate Cassidy informs

Liam Payne rose to prominence after being a part of one of the largest and most loved boy bands, One Direction. Payne joined the band in 2010 and quickly took on the world along with his four bandmates, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson. After five amazing years of record-breaking success, the group went on a hiatus and pursued solo careers. Meanwhile, Payne has some of the catchiest beats under his belt, like Strip That Down and Familiar. The Familiar singer loves to perform on stage and be among his fans. Although he had to cancel his tour in August of this year as he suffered a kidney infection, as soon as the news broke, fans were worried for their beloved singer. But all’s well now. As reported by People, in a TikTok video shared by Kate Cassidy, Liam Payne’s girlfriend revealed he is back from the hospital and is doing much better now.

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy reveals he is out of the hospital following a kidney infection

According to a report in People.com, Kate Cassidy shared a video on TikTok, sharing a health update on her boyfriend, singer, and former One Direction member Liam Payne.

The influencer, who made her red-carpet debut with Payne in December, said in a TikTok video as she prepares to leave for London Fashion Week, "So I've gotten a lot of questions about Liam, asking about how he's doing. I just want everyone to know that he's doing so much better. He's out of the hospital and is in good hands."

Liam Payne postponed his tour after suffering from a serious kidney infection

Liam Payne postponed his tour following a kidney infection. In an August 25, 2023, video uploaded to his social media platform Instagram, the former One Direction singer announced that he had been hospitalized with a "serious kidney infection" and that his South American tour dates have been canceled.

He shared, "Over the past week I've been in the hospital with a serious kidney infection; it's something I wouldn't wish on anyone, and doctor's orders are that I now need to rest and recover."

The 30-year-old also stated in the video message that he had begun to feel ill before being admitted to the hospital. He said, "I've just been advised that right now is really not the time to be out on the road trying to recover from this. I have the best people around me who are trying to help me recover as I speak."

Payne, who hasn't released a full album since 2019's LP1, has stated that the tour was part of his musical comeback and that a new album is in the works. In addition to LP1, Liam collaborated with Alesso on an EP called Midnight Hour in 2020 and released a single called Sunshine as part of the music for the animated feature Ron's Gone Wrong in 2021.

