Liam Payne lashes out at British tabloid for misleading title on not being able to see his & Cheryl's son Bear

Liam Payne called out a British tabloid on Instagram for their clickbait article on his and ex-girlfriend Cheryl's son Bear Payne. Read below to know what the Naughty List singer had to say as a clarification.

Liam Payne, who is a dad to three-year-old boy Bear Payne which he shares with ex-girlfriend Cheryl, had unfortunately not been able to meet his son as often as he would have liked in the past few months, owing to the nationwide lockdown in the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, an interview with the British tabloid had the following headline: "'It's not usual for me to be in and out of his life': Liam Payne says he and Cheryl agreed he should take some 'time away' from son Bear."

Not taking too lightly to what he considers to be a misleading title to his interview, Payne lashed out at the publication in a scathing post on Instagram. "Usually I let these things slide but this is completely out of context ... I couldn’t see my son because of the worldwide pandemic that is happening not because I had anything wrong with me like this headline hints at," Liam clarified before adding, "This interview was done during the first nationwide lockdown at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and I was discussing not being able to see my child which is a difficult time for any parent."

"I wish sometimes these people would do the research and give context instead of painting people a certain way for clickbait," the 27-year-old singer concluded.

Meanwhile, Liam recently released a Christmas single titled Naughty List with TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio.

