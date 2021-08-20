Liam Payne & Maya Henry CONFIRM reconciliation with cosy outing? Formerly engaged duo already living together

Former One Direction member ​​Liam Payne and has reportedly gotten back together with Maya Henry! If you didn’t know, this news comes after the 27-year-old singer and the 21-year-old model called off their engagement back in June. An insider recently told E! News that Liam and Maya “rekindled their relationship” in mid-July, nearly a month after calling off their engagement.

“They took time apart due to their busy schedules and having distance between them,” the source shared. “They needed the break because they weren’t communicating well.” The insider also mentioned that following their split, Liam realized he wanted to make things work with Maya, who had returned home to the United States. Maya then flew back to the U.K. for a work trip where she “reconnected” with Liam.

Despite their reconciliation, Henry and Maya aren’t in a rush to get married. “They are living together in England but aren’t putting pressure on the wedding or engagement yet,” the source shared, adding, they “focused on being back together and spending time together right now”.

While there is no confirmation on their alleged reconciliation, the duo was spotted together at a yacht party in St. Tropez, after which, the duo enjoyed a 4 am stroll through the city. The duo was first linked back in August 2018 shortly after Liam's split from Cheryl, 38, with whom he shares four-year-old son, Bear. However, they first set eyes on each other three years earlier, when they were pictured together at a meet-and-greet event when One Direction fan Maya was only 15.

