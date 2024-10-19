Liam Payne Remembered By One Direction's Tourmates 5 Seconds Of Summer After His Tragic Demise: 'You Truly Believed In Us'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of an individual's death.

Liam Payne's unexpected death has left the world mourning the loss of the star, who was a part of one of the former biggest boybands, One Direction. 5 Seconds of Summer lamented Payne’s death as they shared a great bond with him. After all, the band had toured with 1D twice in the past before attaining global fame.

The members of 5SOS expressed their grievances on Instagram two days after the demise of Payne. They considered their loss an awful tragedy, claiming to have lost a great person who believed in them. Michael Clifford, together with Luke Hemmings, Ashton Irwin, and Calum Hood, expressed their appreciation for Payne, who supported them throughout their careers. They also echoed that Payne’s kindness and the light he brought to the world would always be remembered.

Their statement shared via Instagram story read, "You were always so kind to us. It was an honor to begin our journey with you; we will never forget your presence in our lives. There was such a bright light in you; we always saw that. We are so devastated the world put that light out."

5 Seconds of Summer, the Australian pop band, was formed in Sydney in 2011. Their popularity on an international scale started in the year 2013, when the band was invited to be an opening act for One Direction during its Take Me Home tour.

Louis Tomlinson of 1D first discovered 5SOS on YouTube. In 2014, they also opened for 1D during their Where We Are Tour in the USA, Canada, U.K., as well as Europe. They thanked Liam in their tribute, writing, "You truly believed in us, and for that we are forever grateful. We don't know if we thanked you enough."

The pop band signed off the tribute to Liam, saying, "We hope you'll always be singing up there." They also uploaded a reminiscent picture of all nine members of One Direction and 5 Seconds of Summer together in a backstage area, namely, Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood, and Ashton Irwin, alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik.

Liam died after falling from the third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16. His own former band 1D also expressed their grief about the loss, claiming that he was their brother and they're deeply affected by the tragic incident.

