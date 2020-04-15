Liam Payne REVEALS he was abused in his local town post failing X Factor's first audition

Liam Payne remembers the time when he was abused and humiliated in his local town following a failed audition in X Factor. Read on for further details.

Ardent fans of the Brit Boy Band One Direction are quite happy as speculations are rife about a possible reunion of the group on their 10th anniversary. In the midst of all this, few shocking revelations made on the part of the band members have also raised eyebrows. One such revelation is made by Liam Payne and it does not sound good. The One Direction star says that he had been abused because of getting rejected in his first audition in 2008.

Yes, you heard it right! Liam has admitted that when he was only 15 when people used to shout out his name and humiliate him on the streets. The 26-year old singer has further mentioned about living a semi-famous lifestyle with completely no benefits. He admits about being viewed as a massive failure by the other people despite being just a teenager. Liam remembers an incident when he went inside a food outlet and was termed ‘X Factor reject’ by a bunch of guys.

Well, the singer became an overnight sensation after becoming a part of the band One Direction in 2010. In a recent interview, Liam has also cited the reason behind the band’s split. He states that the main reason behind this is a lack of sleep owing to the back to back tours. The singer further reveals how things gradually began escalating and taking a toll on the mental well-being of all the band members. This finally led to multiple arguments as things started getting out of control. As of now, fans are eagerly waiting for the band’s special surprise that they will be revealing on their 10th anniversary.

Credits :Mirror Online

