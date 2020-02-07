Liam Payne REVEALS if he will support his son Bear Payne if he were to enlist into the military

Liam Payne recently suited up for the 2020 Sun Military Awards in London and was asked if he would support his son Bear Payne if he were to enlist into the military. Read below to know what Liam had to share on the same.

Liam Payne recently made a handsome appearance at the 2020 Sun Military Awards, which took place at the Banqueting House in London, England. The 26-year-old singer looked dapper in a midnight blue suit, which was paired with a matching shirt, black tie and black dress shoes. The award ceremony takes place every year to honour the British military men and women, and Liam was amongst the several celebrities who attended to pay their respects for the sacrifices made by the army.

According to Evening Express, while on the red carpet of the award show, Liam shared if he would be accepting of a situation where his son Bear Payne would enlist to the military. Talking about how it's a "huge risk", Payne pondered that we sorely need the military and yet, it's still a tough choice to make. "I don’t know how I’d feel about my son joining the military. I’d support him whatever but at the same time, it really brings it home for me when I think about my son and the sacrifice some of these families are making with their loved ones," the Live Forever singer revealed.

"It’s an amazing thing for them to do. I just think so many more things these days mean different things now that you have a responsibility and a child. It’s a different thing and I couldn’t imagine putting myself in their shoes, so a lot of respect for them," Liam added.

What do you have to say about Liam Payne's comment? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Walls: Louis Tomlinson gets a big shoutout from One Direction bandmate Liam Payne for his album's release

As Liam and Cheryl Cole broke up in 2018, the exes are on friendly terms while Bear stays with his mother.

Read More