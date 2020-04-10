Liam Payne REVEALS One Direction is planning something big for 10th anniversary: We've been speaking a lot

Liam Payne, who recently released a new single titled Midnight with Alesso, revealed in an interview that One Direction were coming up with something big for their 10th anniversary. Read below to know what Liam had to share on the same.

It was on July 23, 2010, when Simon Cowell made the bold decision of forming One Direction on The X Factor with five teenagers - Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik. They may have not won the reality competition but instead, they took over the world with five chart-topping albums. However, in 2015, Zayn Malik took the controversial step to quit the band and go solo instead. Simultaneously, after one more album, the rest of the members went on an indefinite hiatus to focus on their individual careers.

It's been 10 years since their debut and Directioners are craving for a reunion on their decade anniversary! Well, it looks like the boys are indeed cooking up something special for their fans, as revealed by Liam himself. In an interview with The Sun, Payne spoke candidly about how the four members have been in constant touch planning something big for the special day. "We've got a ten-year anniversary coming up so we've all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice. To hear a lot of people's voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven't seen for a long time or never seen before, it's very interesting. At the moment I'm not sure what I'm allowed to say," the 26-year-old singer shared with The Sun.

Moreover, Liam shared that the band is working on a number of different things, trying to make it happen with people forwarding mails around. However, it's the fact that the members got to connect together again, which has been a really good time for Payne.

Liam truly finds it amazing how all four members of One Direction have found such great success in their career, especially Harry.

What do you think One Direction has planned for the 10-year anniversary? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Payne recently released a new single titled Midnight with Alesso, the music video of which was shot during their quarantine period in March.

