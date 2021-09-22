Liam Payne reveals One Direction reunion talks with Louis Tomlinson; TEASES it will be 'sooner than later'

One Direction fans have been awaiting a reunion since the longest time and were disappointed after the band failed to get together for their 10th anniversary in 2020. Although in a recent interview, Liam Payne revealed that the talks for a reunion are on and that it may happen sooner than expected after having a talk with Louis Tomlinson about it.

Payne in his interaction with The Mirror revealed that he has spoken to fellow bandmate Louis Tomlinson and it seems both are eager to have a reunion soon. While addressing the reunion rumours on Monday night at Tom Parker’s charity concert, Payne said, "I spoke to Louis about it and we were saying it has to be sooner rather than later", via The Mirror.

After the group went on hiatus six years ago, all the members have been working on their solo careers and have met with immense success. Harry Styles after going solo with his work not only bagged a Brit Award but also a Grammy for his song Watermelon Sugar. Niall Horan has also released two studio albums after signing a solo deal with Capitol Records.

After Zayn Malik quit the group in March 2015, the rest of the four members of the band including Payne, Styles, Horan and Tomlinson last performed together in December 2015.

While there's no definite timeline of when fans will get a 1D reunion, the Payne and Tomlinson conversation feels like a start. In the meantime, Liam had recently shared a hilarious TikTok video of himself where he was seen showing a hilarious glimpse of a hypothetical One Direction meeting following Zayn Malik's exit.

