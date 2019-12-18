Liam Payne reveals one rapper he would love to collaborate with for his next song; Find Out

From discussing his music to taking on a music challenge, Liam Payne undoubtedly sent One Direction fans into a tizzy with his latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne made his way to Jimmy Fallon's show on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and opened up about a variety of topics. From discussing his music to taking on a music challenge, Liam Payne undoubtedly sent One Direction fans into a tizzy. On the show, Liam Payne also revealed his love for rapper Post Malone. While speaking about it, Liam also recalled a hilarious anecdote involving Post Malone.

The 'Stack It Up' singer recalled Malone sliding into his DMs. "He actually slid in my DMs one night. But he came in—I don't know why. I think I covered his song that week or I said something nice about him. And he said, like, ‘Love you.' It was either buster or Baxter." Liam added, "I'm either buster, which I'm not really sure what that is. Or, I'm Baxter, the dog from Anchorman. I'd take the dog at this point."

The former 1D singer also revealed that he would love to collaborate with Post Malone. At this point, Jimmy even offered Liam some advice on how to win him over. "He loves Olive Garden. He does! He celebrates all his big events—every time he has something big happen in his life, he goes to Olive Garden…Dude, just win him over with bread sticks. That'll get him every time," Jimmy Fallon told Liam.

The singer then went on to play "Name That Song" Challenge and pretty much aced it. Would like to see a collaboration between Liam Payne and Post Malone? Let us know in the comments below.

