Liam Payne says Gigi Hadid's tweet defending Zayn Malik as 'respectful king' didn't age well

Liam Payne didn't mince his words during a recent podcast interview as he opened up about his equation with former One Direction member Zayn Malik. Payne who appeared on Logan Paul's podcast also commented on Malik's fall out with Logan's brother Jake Paul and made a snide remark about Hadid's tweet from 2020 where she defended her then-boyfriend.

On the latest episode of the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul, Liam spoke about his former One Direction bandmate, who exited the group in 2015. Malik's name came up when Logan discussed the 2020 feud that his brother, Jake Paul, had with the singer in Las Vegas. Zayn's then-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid had tweeted in support of Malik and called him a "respectful king" while calling Jake "irrelevant."

Responding to the same, Payne quipped on the podcast, "She tweeted something about get yourself a respectful man or something. That one didn't age very well." Payne's comment alluded to Hadid and Malik's eventual split last year following the model's mother's accusations that the singer struck her during an argument.

Liam further spoke about his relationship with Zayn adding, "There's many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there are many reasons why I'll always, always be on his side. If I had had to go through what he went through -- with his growth and whatever else... My parents are overly supportive to the point where it's annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense."

Although Payne's comment has certainly left Malik's fans hurt. Even as later in the interview, Liam maintained that he can't speak about Malik given how he himself is also "misunderstood", his comment about Gigi is now going viral.

